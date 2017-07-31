More Politics News

Environmentalists rip proposed Foxconn permit rollbacks

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 12:56 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to eliminate key environmental regulations as part of an incentive package to lure a $10 billion Foxconn electronics plant to southeastern Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker's incentives bill would exempt the company from environmental impact statements and state permits for filling wetlands and building on lake beds.

Midwest Environmental Advocates attorney Sarah Geers said Monday the bill would leave people in the dark about how the plant would affect the landscape and result in the loss of wetlands.

Clean Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Environment Research and Policy Center and the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters all oppose the bill as well.

A Walker spokesman referred questions to the Department of Natural Resources. An agency spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video