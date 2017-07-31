South Dakota drought shows far-reaching consequences

The ripple effects of a drought in South Dakota where agriculture is its number one industry are widespread.
The Argus Leader reports the latest figures from the U.S. Drought Monitor put 80 percent of the state in some stage of drought, with 15 percent in extreme drought. Data shows that nearly every part of South Dakota is classified as "abnormally dry."
Less money in agriculture results in less sales tax revenue to fund state and local governments. A sales tax hike last year forced South Dakota farmers to hold off on the kinds of large purchases that fill state coffers.
The drought also means potentially fewer birds for hunters and less tourism money for counties relying on it through the winter.
