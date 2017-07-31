More Politics News

Trump administration hails deal to export coal to Ukraine

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

July 31, 2017 12:39 PM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration says a Pennsylvania-based coal company has won a contract to supply coal used for heating to Ukraine's state-owned power company.

The deal announced Monday calls for Xcoal Energy and Resources to ship 700,000 tons of thermal coal to the Ukraine to heat homes and businesses. The first shipment is expected to leave the Port of Baltimore next month at a cost of $113 per metric ton.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry hailed the deal with state-owned Centrenergo, saying such partnerships "are crucial to the path forward to achieve energy dominance" for the U.S.

President Donald Trump has vowed to revive the struggling coal industry. The Energy Department says U.S. coal exports have risen sharply in 2017 amid increased demand in Asia and Europe.

