Ex-Mayor Kilpatrick to return to Detroit for court hearing

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 12:31 PM

DETROIT

Imprisoned ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is returning home for a federal court hearing on his efforts to remove his 28-year public corruption sentence.

A notice filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit says Kilpatrick is due Aug. 23 before Judge Nancy Edmunds.

Kilpatrick is being held in a federal prison in Oklahoma. He filed a motion in July saying he was convicted of activities that were not against the law and that he also received inadequate assistance from his trial attorney.

He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.

A federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court have said they will not review Kilpatrick's case.

