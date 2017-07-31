More Politics News

Malawi issues arrest warrant for former president in scandal

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 12:31 PM

JOHANNESBURG

Police in Malawi have issued an arrest warrant for former President Joyce Banda, saying investigations have found "credible evidence" linking her to theft of public money.

The allegations are related to a corruption scandal in which millions of dollars were looted from government coffers.

Banda's spokesman Andekuche Chanthunya says they will comment only when the warrant has been served to the former president. The spokesman says the former leader would make herself available for questioning "without delay."

Banda is currently in the United States. Police say they have notified all Interpol member countries of the arrest warrant.

