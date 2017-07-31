Oregon Senate president considers retirement

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, speaks in Salem, Ore. Courtney said Thursday, July 27, 2017, he has yet to decide whether he will retire or return for another year. The 74-year-old Democrat's contemplations of retirement come after achieving career milestones such as most-tenured Senate president and longest-serving current lawmaker, with 33 years in office. Don Ryan, file AP Photo