FILE - This Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo shows an entrance to Charter Communications' headquarters in Town and Country, Mo. Charter, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S., says it’s not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S. According to published reports, Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Sprint didn’t answer a request for comment Monday, July 31, 2017.
FILE - This Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo shows an entrance to Charter Communications' headquarters in Town and Country, Mo. Charter, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S., says it’s not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S. According to published reports, Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Sprint didn’t answer a request for comment Monday, July 31, 2017. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo
FILE - This Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo shows an entrance to Charter Communications' headquarters in Town and Country, Mo. Charter, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S., says it’s not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S. According to published reports, Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Sprint didn’t answer a request for comment Monday, July 31, 2017. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Cable company Charter says no interest in buying Sprint

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 1:05 PM

NEW YORK

Charter, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S., says it's not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint.

Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S., is unprofitable and has a lot of debt. According to published reports , Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Sprint didn't answer a request for comment Monday.

Sprint's CEO has also talked this year about the benefits of combining with T-Mobile, the No. 3 mobile carrier. The two walked away from doing a deal during the Obama administration because of regulatory opposition.

Telecom companies are eying one another as consumers are increasingly drawn to watching video on their phones. Combining forces could help companies sell packages of cellphone, home internet and video service. Companies could also save money as they invest in higher-speed networks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video