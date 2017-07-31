Christie's beach trip during shutdown inspires legislation

In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie’s trip with his family to the public beach shuttered during a government shutdown drew online mockery and international headlines _ now it’s led to a proposed law to stop it from happening again. The Democrat-led Assembly passed a measure Monday, July 31, 2017 that would force the governor’s beach house to close during a shutdown, while a second measure they approved would keep state parks open. NJ Advance Media via AP Andrew Mills