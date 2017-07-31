Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list. The decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove federal protections from the approximately 700 bears living across 19,000 square miles in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming took effect Monday, July 31, 2017. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, file Alan Rogers