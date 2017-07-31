Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban

FILE - This is a Tuesday, April 5, 2016 file photo of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of a committee on preparations for Victory Day in WWII, which Russia celebrates on May 9, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Rogozin said that he had to scrap a trip to Moldova after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Rogozin said in comments to Russian news agencies on Friday July 28, 2017, that he and other Russian officials were traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital Chisinau when the plane was denied passage over Romania or Hungary. Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool AP Photo