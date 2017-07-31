More Politics News

German court: model deserves damages for disastrous hair dye

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 9:12 AM

BERLIN

A German court has ruled that a model is entitled to compensation from a hairdressing salon after a hair coloring went badly wrong.

The Cologne state court said Monday the woman, who wasn't identified, wanted her hair dyed "brown-gold" in November 2015. Instead, her hair turned a reddish color, and two "rescue attempts" that day and the following day were unsuccessful.

The woman asked the court to rule that she was entitled to compensation for lasting damage to her hair, which she said is no longer able to absorb a new color, resulting in her missing out on jobs as a model. She said the saga also caused stress-induced acne.

The court agreed in principle, but the woman will have to launch new proceedings to make a specific financial claim.

