A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. July 26, 2017
Fight for robust speech on the quad
Bad behavior on college campuses is plentiful, and the negative impact of these protests and assaults on free speech is real. While it's understandable that some Michigan lawmakers want to take action, additional legislation could have the unintended effect of hampering students' First Amendment rights.
Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, introduced two bills earlier this year to address the growing concerns over free speech on campus. Most often it is conservative students and invited speakers who are silenced or deterred, and Colbeck says the state's 15 publicly-funded universities are not doing enough to protect the constitutional rights of all students.
"People are getting shouted down right now in our schools," Colbeck says. "The people who are trying to express their free speech are the ones who are being penalized — not the ones who are trying to infringe on those free speech rights. If people are saying that we don't need these laws then they're tacitly approving of the infringement of the free speech rights of our citizens, and that's not acceptable."
The bills would seek to protect free expression on campus in several ways. For example, speech could only be restricted when it serves a compelling government interest, and administrators would need to provide "ample alternative opportunities" for the free expression.
The legislation also calls for colleges to craft a pro-free speech policy that would be emphasized during freshman orientation. The bills also punish students who violate the free speech rights of others. Repeat offenders would be punished more harshly. Currently, students who disrupt campus events and speeches they dislike face little repercussions.
Colbeck's bills are modeled after legislation developed by the Goldwater Institute, which decided to tackle this issue after students at Paradise Valley Community College in Arizona were disciplined by the administration for passing out copies of the Constitution outside of certain "free speech zones," according to senior attorney Jim Manley. A similar incident happened last fall at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek.
Virginia, Wisconsin, California, North Carolina and Louisiana, in addition to Michigan, are pursuing the legislation.
Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, dubbed the 2016-17 academic year the "Year of the Shout-Down," cataloging in National Review the many instances of anti-free speech activity.
In addition, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education has found that Michigan's public universities all have problematic free speech codes and at least five schools, including the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan, have policies that substantially restrict free speech.
Still there are concerns about the legislation's potential negative impact. The ACLU of Michigan has said the bills could chill free speech through harsher penalties for protesting students. Government attempts to choke off political protest would surely be deemed unconstitutional.
To Colbeck's credit, he's working with the ACLU to modify language in his bills. Rana Elmir, the group's deputy director, says that she's "confident that the concerns that we raised will be addressed — and some have already been addressed."
Lawmakers also must guard against usurping the ability of universities to maintain order on their campuses.
Michigan's universities must do a better job of keeping speech free for all students. But any changes to existing law must err on the side of protecting the free speech rights of all, even those who are protesting other speakers.
___
Lansing State Journal. July 27, 2017
"The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative does vital work across Michigan to protect the Great Lakes and the streams, rivers and lakes that run into them."
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland) - Michigan's only member on the House Appropriations Committee - said it right, following the return of $300 million to the federal budget proposed for fiscal year 2018.
Great Lakes proponents and neighbors across several states - and in Canada - can breathe a sigh of relief, but the fight is far from over.
President Donald Trump, as part of his cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency budget, has proposed zeroing out the budget. Even though House Appropriations has returned it for the coming year, it must still pass a vote in both chambers.
Here in the Great Lakes State, we know the ecosystem is critical to our livelihoods. And the work of those involved in the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) is vital.
We must keep up the fight to ensure the next generation can continue to enjoy living safe and happy lives in this ecosystem.
Priorities of the initiative include cleaning up areas of concern, reducing nutrient runoff into the water, controlling invasive species and protecting native species.
It began in 2010 as a collaboration between state governments and agencies to protect and restore natural systems that surround and make up the Great Lakes ecosystem.
The GLRI Action Plan II is already underway for fiscal years 2015-2019; any budget cuts would adversely affect that action plan and negate the efforts already underway by partners across the region.
So what does GLRI mean to Michigan residents?
It means cleaner water...including projects to restore wetlands that maintain the natural filtration process of ground water, and prevent nutrient runoff into area rivers and lakes that lead to deadly algae blooms.
It means a healthier ecosystem...including projects to assess and ensure climate resiliency, and manage the overall health of the Great Lakes at the system level (including through education and regional cooperation).
It means better fishing...including projects to remediate and reduce toxic areas of concern that make fish a harmful food source, and to protect native species through control and prevention of invasive species (such as Asian carp).
It means public safety...helping to ensure a safe source of drinking water, that fish are safe to eat and that beaches are safe for our families to enjoy.
The 23 Republicans and 40 Democrats in Congress who supported GLRI in a letter to Appropriations Committee leadership are on the right side of this issue.
Our Michigan legislators in both chambers who have shown their support must remain vigilant to ensure funding for the initiative makes it into the final budget.
The Great Lakes are the nation's largest source of fresh water and one of its greatest natural resources. Doing anything to jeopardize long-term health of the ecosystem would be short-sighted and negligent.
___
Times Herald (Port Huron). July 27, 2017
We stole it, Indians bought it back; let them use it
Port Huron's casino dreams likely suffered another setback this week when the Department of the Interior said no to what many thought was the best bet for off-reservation Indian gambling in Michigan.
The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians had requested that the Bureau of Indian Affairs place land it owns in downtown Lansing and near Detroit Metro Airport in trust, essentially meaning the parcels would become part of tribal reservation land. Indian tribes' compact with the state of Michigan allow them to operate casinos only on reservation land.
The tribe argues that federal law makes the process automatic: It bought the land with its money, the land adds to or enhances the tribe's holdings, and so it must be added to its reservation lands.
The Bureau takes a different view of whether it adds to or enhances the tribe's reservation. It ruled that the parcels in Lansing and Wayne County's Huron Township can't possibly add to or enhance tribal lands in the Upper Peninsula.
The bureau's argument is logical — but only in a pedantic, fifth-grader sort of way. No, the Lower Peninsula land does not make the reservation larger by buying an adjoining parcel.
But it does add to and enhance the tribe's lands. At the risk of being equally pedantic, The Sault Ste. Marie Chippewas added to their land when they bought these parcels. They certainly did not subtract from them.
More than that, the purchases enhance the reservation and the tribe's ability to thrive and make money. Building a new assembly plant enhances General Motors' bottom line, whether it is next to an existing plant or a state away. Foxconn enhances its business and its fate with a new factory in Wisconsin, which is about as far from Taiwan as it can get.
But this argument really is not about the definition of a few words in a federal law.
The Bureau's decision, like the state of Michigan's continued fight against the spread of tribal gaming is based in the unseemly illogic of racism, Puritanism and greed. Established gambling outlets, which includes the Michigan lottery, both don't want more sinful gambling and don't want more gambling competition.
Michigan was all tribal lands once. We stole it from them. They bought it back. Let them use it to their benefit.
___
The Mining Journal (Marquette). July 24, 2017
State initiative to ban Chinese lanterns a very good idea
We like a good time down at The Mining Journal as much as anyone. But legislation introduced into the Michigan House of Representatives that would ban Chinese lanterns in Michigan might make sense.
The popular devices, which are already illegal in 29 states including Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, are becoming a more common part of local celebrations, especially the Fourth of July. They are of the most simple of technologies, using paper, cloth and string.
They use wires or bamboo for support. So-called fuel cells made of cardboard and wax allow them to float when lit. They can soar more than a thousand feet and travel for more than a mile, depending on winds.
The first, obvious potential problem is fire; where do they go and do they cause fires when they come down? Turns out while the lanterns have caused few serious fires, small fires have been reported in various places over the years. In addition, they can sicken cattle and other animals who mistakenly ingest the devices, after they've come down in their grazing areas. On other occasions, wildlife has become entangled in the strings that are a part of construction.
Some lanterns are made of biodegradable materials, although it's unclear how long the materials actually take to degrade.
These devices certainly are good fun and we very much understand why people like them. But there are good reasons 29 other states have decided they should be illegal. We believe Michigan should be the 30th.___
