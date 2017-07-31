Albanian drone-flying soccer fan seeks asylum in Croatia

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, Serbia's Stefan Mitrovic grabs a banner containing the Albanian flag attached to a drone flying above the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade, Serbia. The banner prompted fan violence with the match was suspended, and a man who claims to have flown the drone has been detained but it is revealed Saturday July 29, 2017, that Albania’s soccer federation is calling on Albanian authorities to stop his extradition to Serbia. Darko Vojinovic, FILE AP Photo