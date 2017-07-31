More Politics News

UK PM's office says free movement from EU will end in 2019

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 7:41 AM

LONDON

Prime Minister Theresa May's office says free movement to Britain from European Union countries will end when the U.K. leaves the bloc in March 2019, but it's uncertain what migration arrangements will look like after that.

Spokesman James Slack said Monday that "other elements of the post-Brexit immigration system will be brought forward in due course."

May's government is divided over Brexit, and ministers have been sending mixed signals.

Last week Treasury chief Philip Hammond said Britain will abide by some EU rules for up to three years post-2019, suggesting some form of continued free movement to help businesses avoid a "cliff edge."

But Trade Secretary Liam Fox says the Cabinet has not agreed a position on immigration policy after Brexit.

