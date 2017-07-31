Police: Shooting kills 2 teens in Louisiana

Authorities say a shooting has killed two Louisiana teenagers.
The Advocate reports that investigators believe that 19-year-old Kenyi Kolok met with 18-year-old Orenthean Daniels to conduct a drug transaction Sunday evening. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says gunfire was traded at some point and it could have been during a dispute.
Kolok died on the scene. Daniels was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators suspect there may be another person involved. Further details have not been released.
