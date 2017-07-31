More Politics News

Longtime federal judge, Urbom, dies in Lincoln at age 91

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 7:13 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A longtime federal judge in Nebraska, Warren Urbom, has died at the age of 91.

The Butheras, Maser & Love Funeral Home says Urbom died Friday in Lincoln.

His obituary says Urbom was born in Atlanta, Nebraska, and grew up in Arapahoe. After military during World War II, Urbom attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and received his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

Urbom was appointed to the federal bench in May 1970. When Urbom retired in 2014, former U.S. Sen. and Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey said, "No one has meted out justice with more wisdom, wit and seriousness of purpose."

A memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lincoln. It will be followed by a private family interment.

