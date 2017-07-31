More Politics News

'Pigs' spray-painted on sheriff's cruiser in Tennessee

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 7:01 AM

MARYVILLE, Tenn.

The word "pigs" was spray-pointed a sheriff's office cruiser in Tennessee, prompting an investigation.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the Blount County Sheriff's Office cruiser was one of several vehicles vandalized on two streets in Maryville overnight Saturday. A news release from the sheriff's office says the vehicles and a driveway were spray-painted with "profane words and symbols."

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Marian O'Briant says authorities do not believe the vandalism spree was linked to two others on separate roads that resulted in keyed cars and slashed tires.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video