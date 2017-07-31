FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference on the first day of a special session on education funding at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. A proposal to change how Illinois distributes school money is locked up in a fight between the Democrat-majority Legislature and Republican Gov. Rauner.
Senate leader expected to send governor school funding bill

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 5:51 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he'll send a bill that overhauls how Illinois doles out money to schools to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk on Monday.

The Republican governor has said he'll use his amendatory powers to rewrite the bill and send it back to the Senate over objections to funding for Chicago Public Schools. But he's repeatedly declined to specify what exactly he'll do.

To overrule Rauner, a three-fifths majority is needed. If that attempted fails, the bill dies.

Lawmakers are expected to convene Monday at noon for a special session on school funding.

A new formula is required as part of the budget that legislators approved earlier this month. Without a new calculation, schools won't get paid. The first payment to schools is due Aug. 10.

