Ex-deputy sentenced to 20 years on child porn charge

A former deputy sheriff has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on a child pornography conviction in Alabama.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that 40-year-old Kevin Wayne Taylor — a former Lee County deputy sheriff — was found guilty for receipt and possession of child pornography and sentenced Thursday to 240 months without parole.
Taylor was arrested last August after a 10-year-old girl reported he inappropriately touched her and took pictures of her. Agents found more than 1,600 images of child pornography on three computers in his home. Evidence indicates he collected the images for 11 years.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones fired Taylor in August after learning of the evidence.
Taylor will be subject to supervised release for the rest of his life after prison.
