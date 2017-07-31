More Politics News

No life sentences without parole for juveniles in Alaska

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 3:53 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating juveniles cannot automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole has not been an issue in Alaska.

Kaci Schroeder is an assistant attorney general with the Alaska Department of Law, and says the state does not have life without parole for juveniles.

She says that in talking with senior prosecutors and in her research, she could not find that there was ever such a sentence. She says Alaska appears to have consistently had definite terms of imprisonment.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court barred mandatory life-without-parole sentences for anyone younger than 18 convicted of murder. Last year, the court made its ruling retroactive, saying the more than 2,000 offenders serving such sentences must get a chance at resentencing. Many states are grappling with the issue.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video