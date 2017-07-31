Royals, descendants mark centenary of futile WWI battle

Poppies are dropped during the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night since 1928, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres, Menin Gate Memorial, as part of the Passchendaele commemorations, Sunday July 30, 2017. Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, on Sunday joined Belgian royals and relatives of soldiers who fought in the Battle of Passchendaele to mark 100 years since the offensive, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, that became a symbol of war's senselessness began. PA via AP Chris Jackson