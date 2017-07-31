More Politics News

Iowa aggressively curtails lengthy juvenile prison sentences

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 1:04 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa corrections officials say all but three of Iowa's 46 juveniles sentenced to life in prison without parole have been given new sentences with a chance for freedom.

The Associated Press in a story published Monday found after a 50-state review of juvenile life cases that in many states the chance at resentencing has been inconsistent and sometimes elusive.

Iowa began resentencing juvenile lifers in 2012 after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that mandatory life without parole for offenders under 18 is unconstitutional and should be rare. The ruling was made retroactive last year.

Iowa is among the most aggressive states in curtailing lengthy prison terms for juveniles due to Iowa Supreme Court rulings. In a June case, the court said even mandatory minimum sentences should be uncommon for juveniles.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video