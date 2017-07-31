Court rules some juvenile charges should stay in adult court

A county prosecutor in southwest Ohio is hailing a ruling by the state Supreme Court that says juveniles who have committed crimes requiring their cases to be transferred to adult court should have additional charges adjudicated in adult court as well.
The prosecutor in Montgomery County, which includes Dayton, said the ruling issued by the Supreme Court las week "makes sense" because the adult court judge is best positioned to sentence a juvenile convicted of related adult charges.
Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. appealed to the Supreme Court a lower court ruling that said charges that aren't mandatorily transferred to adult court should be heard in a juvenile court.
