10 Things to Know for Monday

Journalists take cover from tear gase fired at them by the Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Venezuelans appear to be abstaining in massive numbers in a show of silent protest against a vote to select a constitutional assembly giving the government virtually unlimited powers. Across the capital on Sunday, dozens of polling places were empty or had a few dozens or hundreds of people outside, orders of magnitude less than the turnout in recent elections. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo