Tom Carper announces re-election campaign for Senate

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 6:28 PM

Delaware's senior senator is seeking a fourth term.

Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat, recently announced he's running for re-election.

Carper is a former Naval aviator and governor who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

He said in an interview on MSNBC on Monday that he was considering retirement before last year's presidential election because he thought Hillary Clinton would win and Democrats would hold a majority in the Senate. But with President Donald Trump's victory, Carper said he's more motivated than ever to serve in the upper chamber.

