North Dakota sailor's remains to return home decades later

The remains of a North Dakota sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor will soon be coming home for burial.
Navy Fireman 1st Class Lawrence Fecho will be buried with full military honors during a service in Willow Creek on Aug. 13.
According to the Minot Daily News , Fecho was on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. It was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized. A total of 429 crewmen died, including Fecho.
Many of the deceased were not immediately identified.
In 2015, the Department of Defense ordered that unidentified remains from the USS Oklahoma be exhumed and analyzed.
Fecho's remains were recently identified through DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence.
