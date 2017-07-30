Acadia receives $192K for trail maintenance

Acadia National Park says it will use a $192K competitive federal grant to fix up its trails.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said the grant was matched by more than $259,000 raised by the group Friends of Acadia.
The funds will go toward deferred trail maintenance.
Pingree sits on the House appropriations subcommittee on interior and the environment, which oversees funding for the National Park Service.
The park saw 3.3 million visits to the park in 2016.
A National Park Service report said Acadia National Park contributed $274.2 million to Maine's economy in 2016 and supported 4,195 jobs.
