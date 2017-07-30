FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus.
Trump has new chief of staff, old health care fight

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:48 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is looking for a fresh start with a new White House chief of staff. But he's still clinging to an old battle, refusing to give up on health care.

Trump is hoping that retired Gen. John Kelly can bring some order as his next chief of staff. Trump has tapped Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, to take over for Reince Priebus.

Starting Monday, Kelly must try to exert control over a chaotic White House. His ability to do so will depend on how much authority he is granted and whether Trump's dueling aides will work together.

As he starts with a new chief of staff, Trump is continuing to push Republican senators on health care after their latest effort to pass legislation to overhaul "Obamacare" collapsed.

