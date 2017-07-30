PBS CEO warns that federal cuts will sink some stations

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, President and CEO Paula Kerger speaks at the PBS's Executive Session at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Kerger is sounding the alarm about public broadcasting's future if federal funding is axed. She said Sunday, July 30, that stations dependent on federal funds couldn’t survive without it, including many in rural or underserved areas. President Donald Trump has called for an end to federal money for PBS and National Public Radio. Photo by Willy Sanjuan