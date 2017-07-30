More Politics News

Plan for later California school starts gets mixed grades

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:42 PM

LOS ANGELES

A proposal to delay start times in California schools is getting mixed grades.

A bill is cruising through the Legislature that would prohibit middle schools and high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m. A final vote could be coming next month.

Supporters say it would give kids a better night's sleep and improve school performance.

But others worry that it would turn family schedules into chaos.

Knikki Royster, a mother of two, tells The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2tOIcf8 ) she starts work at 7:30 a.m. and she doesn't want her kids walking a mile to school.

She says the proposal would disrupt families.

But the bill's sponsor — Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Canada Flintridge — says studies that show kids are not getting enough sleep and it's harming their health.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video