Utah highway patrol trooper's vehicle stolen after crash

Utah law enforcement officials are looking for two suspects who got away with a highway patrol trooper's car after a crash.
Trooper Evan Kirby tells KSL-TV (http://bit.ly/2wbCTak ) that the trooper was responding to a Sunday morning crash involving two people about 19 miles (31 kilometers) east of Wendover. The two individuals got into the trooper's car and drove away after he got out to help them.
According to the Kirby, the trooper car was later found abandoned. He suspects the people walked toward Bonneville Salt Flats on foot.
Kirby says other Utah Highway Patrol units and a helicopter are searching the area for the individuals.
