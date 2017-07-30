Durango allows jury trials for minor cases after complaint

Durango city officials will allow jury trials for minor offenses after a civil-liberties organization said denying defendants the right to trial violates the state's constitution.
The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eW8fhU ) that city officials agreed to rewrite its municipal codes after receiving a letter from the ACLU.
The organization represented Fort Lewis College assistant professor Anthony Nocella, who was accused of obstructing streets and parading without a permit.
Nocella had demanded a jury trial, but the city said he wasn't entitled to one because the prosecutor wasn't seeking jail time. The city has since dropped the charges.
Mark Silverstein of the Colorado ACLU says that even when a defendant is not facing jail time, that person has a right to a jury trial.
