Maine senator backs drive for CDLs for military members

Maine Sen. Angus King's supporting a drive to exempt active-duty military members and reservists from some requirements to obtain a state commercial driver's license.
King, an independent, says the Jobs for Our Heroes Act is a chance to remove "unnecessary roadblocks" men and women of the military face when trying to get such a license. He says it'll help military members transition from service to the civilian job sector.
King says the proposal also seeks to make it easier for vets to get a required health exam so they can hold the driver's license. The bill would allow more medical professionals to become certified by the National Registry for Certified Medical Examiners.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts introduced the legislation in June.
