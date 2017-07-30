Son of Nashville mayor dies of apparent drug overdose

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, photo, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, center, is hugged by her son, Max, as her husband, Bruce, left, applauds after she was sworn into office in Nashville, Tenn. A statement released Sunday, July 30, 2017, from Megan and Bruce Barry, said their only child, Max Barry, died Saturday night in Denver from an apparent drug overdose. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo