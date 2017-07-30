More Politics News

Mobile background check services to be offered in August

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:23 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island attorney general's office is once again offering state and national criminal background check services at locations across the state in August.

The mobile background check services will be offered to anyone required by statute to have a national background check conducted through the attorney general's office and for those required to have a state background check for employment or volunteering.

The checks will be available Aug. 3 in Bristol, Aug. 7 in North Kingstown, Aug. 10 in Cranston, Aug. 15 in Charlestown and Aug. 16 in Lincoln. All of the events are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the municipalities' police departments.

They are in addition to the regular hours for the Bureau of Criminal Identification at the attorney general's office in Providence.

