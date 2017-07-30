More Politics News

Bill honors Massachusetts man behind ice bucket challenge

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:21 PM

BOSTON

Get ready for Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

The Massachusetts Legislature has approved a bill designating the first week of August as a time to honor Pete Frates.

The former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. There is no known cure for the disease that weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

Frates, who lives in Beverly, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that has raised more than $220 million for ALS research since 2014. Participants dump buckets of ice water over their heads and challenge others to do the same.

The bill asks the governor to annually proclaim the first week of August as Ice Bucket Challenge Week and calls on Massachusetts residents to observe it "in an appropriate manner."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video