Maine share of federal revenue drops

A new report by the Pew Charitable Trusts says that federal revenue has made up a shrinking chunk of Maine's revenue in recent years.
The report finds that such declines after 2010 reflect the phasing out of stimulus funds and the recovery of states' tax collections.
About 34 percent of Maine's revenue came from federal funds in 2015, a drop of 2.3 percentage points compared to 2014. That was among the biggest drops in the nation behind Georgia.
Maine's current percentage of federal funds is similar to the 2003 figure of 33.7 percent.
The report says health care grants drove the increased share of federal dollars that 29 states saw in 2015.
Most states with higher federal shares expanded their Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act.
Maine did not.
