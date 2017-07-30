Zinke, on monuments tour, to stop in Bundy town in Nevada

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is making a stop in rancher Cliven Bundy's hometown in Nevada, during his tour of national monuments on President Donald Trump's potential chopping block.
Zinke plans a stop Sunday in Bunkerville ahead of visits Monday to the nearby Gold Butte and Basin and Range national monuments.
Bunkerville is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas, and is the town closest to Bundy's ranch in Nevada.
Bundy is the anti-federal cattleman accused of organizing an armed confrontation in April 2014 that forced U.S. Bureau of Land Management agents to quit a roundup of Bundy cows.
Bundy argues that the federal government has no jurisdiction in vast rangelands of the West.
Nevada's Democratic congressional delegation is urging Zinke keep his hands off Nevada's national monuments..
