U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave as they arrive at the airport in Tallinn, Estonia, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Pence arrived in Tallinn for a two day visit where he will meet Baltic States leaders to discuss regional security issues as well as economic and political topics.
Pence begins 3-nation European tour in NATO member Estonia

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 11:06 AM

TALLINN, Estonia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Estonia for meetings with the presidents of northern Europe's three Baltic nations.

The vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, arrived in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, on Sunday to kick off a four-day European tour that also includes stops in Georgia and Montenegro.

Pence is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the Baltics — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — on Monday. He is expected to pledge Washington's commitment to NATO's mutual defense, an important issue for the former Soviet republics that border Russia.

On Sunday, he plans to hold talks with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

Issues include Estonia's current holding of the European Union presidency, trade, cybersecurity and the continuing tensions in the Baltic Sea region, where Russia and NATO have increased their military presence in recent years.

