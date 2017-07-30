Minnesota farmers balance environment and budgets

Scott Haase, a farmer in Blue Earth, Minn., looks out at a field where he planted cover crops between rows of corn on July 5, 2017. Miles from the farmers markets, craft breweries and farm-to-table restaurants of the Twin Cities, more traditional farmers are thriving in the Midwest. Corn and soybean farmers face heightened expectations for environmental stewardship and want to build healthy soils that can withstand heat, drought and heavy rain. Minnesota Public Radio via AP Elizabeth Dunbar