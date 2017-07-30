More Politics News

Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues man after yacht sinks

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 10:58 AM

WARRENTON, Ore.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 67-year-old man whose 45-foot yacht sank about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from land after hitting an unknown object.

Officials say a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Oregon responded at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to an area off Leadbetter Point State Park in Washington state.

The Coast Guard says the man reported hitting his head during the collision and might have lost consciousness. Officials say he was the sole person aboard and abandoned ship to a 17-foot yacht tender.

The man reported that shortly after abandoning ship he heard sounds indicating the yacht might have sunk.

The man was flown back to the air station and checked by emergency medical responders, but declined additional medical treatment.

His name hasn't been released.

