Georgia House panel to hold second meeting on transit funds

A group of Georgia lawmakers studying the best way to pay for and provide mass transit in communities around the state plan to gather in Atlanta this week.
The panel's second meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority headquarters.
The group also includes officials for transit systems around the state, residents and other officials who work on transportation issues.
House leaders, including Speaker David Ralston, backed creation of the group. Its members are charged with studying how transit systems around the state can work together and what role the state should play, including any funding.
Advocates hope the effort leads to a state commitment for mass transit options.
