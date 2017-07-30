Trump's travel ban keeps orphan kids from US foster families

In this July 14, 2017 photo, Julie Rajagopal, facing, hugs her 16-year-old foster child from Eritrea after posing for photos at Dolores Park in San Francisco. When he landed in March, he was among the last refugee foster children to make it into the U.S. Trump administration travel bans declared to block terrorists also are halting a small, three-decade-old program bringing orphan refugee children to waiting foster families in the United States. Jeff Chiu AP Photo