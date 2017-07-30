Collins hopes Trump doesn't hasten insurance market collapse

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she hopes the Trump administration doesn't do anything to hasten the pending collapse of the insurance market.
Collins said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that there are serious problems with Obama's health care law. She said she's urging for a committee process to pass legislation dealing with issues identified by both parties.
She said that uncertainty over Congress member's health care plans and subsidies to insurers wouldn't change her recent vote against an unsuccessful "Obamacare" repeal effort.
She said the ball is in Congress's court.
The senator also confirmed a widely shared photo of her receiving applause at a Bangor airport following her vote this week.
She said it was encouraging particularly when arriving home "after a difficult time."
