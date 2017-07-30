More Politics News

White House pushes to pursue GOP health care bill

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:56 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House is pushing back against the Senate's Republican leader for saying "it's time to move on" from health care.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says: "In the White House's view, they can't move on in the Senate."

For seven years, Republicans have promised that once they took power, they'd scrap President Barack Obama's health law and pass a replacement. But that effort crashed in the Senate early Friday — prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to declare it's time to focus on other policy matters.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet, "Don't give up Republican senators, the World is watching."

And Mulvaney tells CNN's "State of the Union" that senators "need to stay, they need to work, they need to pass something."

