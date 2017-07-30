More Politics News

Gate project at Air Force base receives $9 million contract

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:23 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

An Ohio company has received a $9.1 million contract to relocate a security gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

The Army Corps of Engineers says Dayton-based Messner Construction Company is scheduled to complete the project in September 2019. The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2v7tNyE ) that the work involves relocating the security gate to consolidate it with a commercial truck gate.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the contract award in a statement that says the project will benefit local businesses while helping members of the military.

