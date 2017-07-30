In this photo provided by the Moroccan Royal Palace, King Mohammed VI, foreground, is flanked by his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, right, and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, during a speech to the nation on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of ascending to the throne, at the royal palace in Tetouan, northern Morocco, on Saturday July 29, 2017.
In this photo provided by the Moroccan Royal Palace, King Mohammed VI, foreground, is flanked by his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, right, and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, during a speech to the nation on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of ascending to the throne, at the royal palace in Tetouan, northern Morocco, on Saturday July 29, 2017. Moroccan Royal Palace via AP)
In this photo provided by the Moroccan Royal Palace, King Mohammed VI, foreground, is flanked by his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, right, and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, during a speech to the nation on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of ascending to the throne, at the royal palace in Tetouan, northern Morocco, on Saturday July 29, 2017. Moroccan Royal Palace via AP)

More Politics News

Morocco's king pardons some protesters jailed in unrest

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:04 AM

TETOUAN, Morocco

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned some people jailed during a protest movement that has affected an impoverished northern region for months, slamming politicians and public officials for their "unprecedented irresponsibility."

The king said in a speech Saturday night that he granted early releases and reduced sentences to 1,178 inmates and other convicts, including an undisclosed number of protesters detained during unauthorized demonstrations in the El Hoceima region and other parts of the country.

The official MAP news agency reported that Mohammed VI criticized some officials for displaying an "unacceptable attitude" during the protests that have turned into a major grassroots movement.

The protests were unleashed by the death of a fish vendor who was crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated in October.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video