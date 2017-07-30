A visitor, center, waits to be questioned by police near a discotheque in Constance, at Lake Constance, Germany, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Police say a shooting in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman. They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Constance also left three guests seriously wounded. A tweet by Constance police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.
Dispute at German club leaves worker, gunman dead

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 1:19 PM

VIENNA

A disagreement in a German discotheque turned deadly Sunday after the disco operator's son-in-law left the club, returned with an assault rifle and started shooting, law enforcement officials said.

A security guard was killed and four other people were wounded, three of them seriously, during the rampage in the southwestern town of Konstanz. The suspect was fatally shot by a police officer.

Officials investigating the shooting identified the suspect as a 34-year-old who came to Germany from Iraq in 1991 as a child. They said they had no details of the dispute, but ruled out a terrorist motive.

Police said the man was the son-in-law of the club's operator and had a criminal record that included assault and drug-related convictions. The suspect was not named in keeping with German privacy laws.

The dpa news agency cited police weapons expert Andreas Stenger as saying the weapon used was an M16 assault rifle of the kind used by U.S. armed forces. Other law enforcement officials said the gunman opened fire just inside the club's entrance, killing a security employee.

A policeman subsequent exchanged gunfire with the suspect outside. The officer received non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman died later in a hospital.

