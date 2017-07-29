Trump tweets about his disappointments: China, GOP senators

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump tweeted Saturday, July 29 about his disappointments, particularly with China and its lack of action on the matter of North Korea. Trump tweeted that past American leaders have allowed China to make hundreds of billions a year in trade but that “they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk.” Alex Brandon, File AP Photo