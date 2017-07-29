More Politics News

Shafer to speak to Georgia Gwinnett College summer grads

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 5:52 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.

The four-year public college's ceremony is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

Shafer, a Republican, has represented parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties since 2002. He serves as chairman of the Administrative Affairs Committee, vice chairman of the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations, Health and Human Services, and Reapportionment and Redistricting committees.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video